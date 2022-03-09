Graveside service for 1SG (Retired) Charles Earnest Midkiff will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Burial with full military honors, masonic rites and Comanche County Sheriff Deputy honors, will be held under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Charles Earnest Midkiff, 81, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Carrollton, Texas. He was born Sept. 19, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to Charles Henry and Vernetta (Winterringer) Midkiff. He spent most of his childhood in Ohio and Pennsylvania working on his family farm and helping with Vernetta’s restaurant. After graduation he enlisted in the Army on Jan. 28, 1957 and began his great journey. Charles took great pride in his military career and realized great success from basic training at Fort Sill. He served two combat tours in Vietnam, two tours in Germany, taught ROTC at Kent State and retired as a 1SG right here at Fort Sill, after 20 years of active duty. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and many other commendations and citations during his selfless service to his country. Charles also had a passion for law enforcement and spent the next 20 years protecting us as a Comanche County Deputy Sheriff, a juvenile detention officer and chief of military police investigation at Fort Sill. While Charles was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, gardening and sports of all kinds, he was also dedicated to his leadership role at Masonic Pilot Lodge 367 as a Past Worshipful Master. Charles will be missed by so many. We will never forget the many sacrifices that he made for his country or that great laugh, the many war and police stories and that silly grin. He was our Hero and we know he is dancing and fishing in Heaven with many family members and friends that preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Rita Midkiff of Union City; three daughters: Darcie Midkiff of Wylie, Texas; Desarie and husband Ray Person of Carrollton, Texas, and Sarah Blair of Tulsa; six grandchildren: Clinton Ferguson (his little fishing buddy) of Tulsa; Ashley Ferguson of Oklahoma City; Michael Cure of Highland Park, New Jersey; Trevor Person of Tarzana, California; Camille Hoster of Anna, Texas; and Connor Blair of Tulsa; two great-grandchildren: Rylee Rae and Jansen. He is also survived by two brothers: Earl and Rex Midkiff; three sisters: Roberta Nolan; Janice Boggs and Patricia Dougherty and two step children: David Brummell of Minco and Lanita Dempsey of Union City.
