NORMAN — No. 1 Oklahoma pushed its win streak to 28 games and secured its third consecutive conference sweep of 2023 with a 7-0 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
It marked OU’s sixth straight sweep in conference play dating back to 2022 and pushed OU’s Big 12 win streak to 18 games.
The Sooners (36-1, 9-0) were powered by a two-homer showing from super senior Haley Lee and a eight-strikeout performance from junior Nicole May in the circle.
OU shut out Tech (28-15, 2-7) in all three games, outscoring the Red Raiders 16-0 and outhitting their conference foe 19-9 on the weekend. Dating back to 2021, OU has shut out Tech in nine consecutive regular season conference games and outscored the Red Raiders by a combined score of 99-0.
On Saturday, Lee put the Sooners up early with a two-run blast at the bottom of the first to right field.
In the second inning, redshirt senior captain Grace Lyons followed suit with her own two-run shot to right field before Lee blasted her second of the day on a solo shot to deep center in the third. It was Lee’s first multi-home run game as a Sooner and seventh of her career. She joined Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, and Kinzie Hansen (twice) as Sooners with multi-homer games on the season.
Also at the bottom of the third, following a Tech error and walks to Cydney Sanders and Lyons, junior Rylie Boone singled to left to plate another OU run.
At the top of the fourth, on a well-hit ball to left, Boone made a sensational leaping grab at the wall to rob the Red Raiders of a home run and what would have been their first run of the series.
OU brought in their final run of the day in the fourth inning from pinch hitter Sophia Nugent. After singles from Tiare Jennings and Brito, Nugent laced an RBI single to left to bring the final score to 7-0, Oklahoma.
May went on a streak of 10 straight retired from the third to sixth innings before giving way to freshman left-handed pitcher Kierston Deal who finished the sixth and allowed one hit before retiring a pair. Super senior righty Alex Storako closed the game in the seventh, retiring the side in seven pitches.
Senior Alynah Torres paced OU at the plate, registering her first three-hit game as a Sooner and seventh of her career in a 3-for-3, two runs scored showing. Lee finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs, while eight Sooners recorded a hit in the contest.
May earned her 11th win of the season in the circle (11-0), striking out eight and allowing no runs and just two hits with one walk.
On the season, the Sooners are outscoring opponents 316-33 with 69 home runs and a .380 team batting average. In the circle, OU pitchers have struck out 295 batters and hold a team ERA of 0.91 and opponent batting average of .150.
Top-ranked Oklahoma makes a quick turnaround for its 14th top-25 matchup of the season on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, La., vs. No. 12/11 LSU. The Sooners and Tigers meet for the 19th time in the history of the programs, with OU holding a narrow 10-8 advantage.
The game will be shown to a national audience on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. CT with Beth Mowins and Michele Smith on the call.