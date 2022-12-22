Fort Sill held a naturalization ceremony for Spc. Osahon Igbinoba, an immigrant from Nigeria, where he was officially sworn in a U.S citizen over a virtual call with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services personnel.

Osahon Igbinoba took his oath of allegiance becoming an American citizen. “This feels very great. It is the beginning of a new dawn. I feel very excited to be part of this country,” says Igbinoba.