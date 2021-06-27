The old Jackson Elementary School in north Lawton will become a church, if the City Council accepts a recommendation from the City Planning Commission.
Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to grant a Use Permitted on Review request from the Impact Center to convert the former school at 2713 NW 22nd to use as a church. Because it was a school, the lot holds P-F Public Facilities District zoning and churches are allowed in such districts only with CPC and council approval. That zoning process is a safety mechanism for residents because schools typically are found in the middle of residential neighborhoods, said Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski.
Lawton Public Schools gave the Impact Center a five-year option to buy the school after the facility closed at the end of the 2013-2014 school year. At the time of purchase, the organization specified that members wanted to turn the old school into a center to support community activities for Lawton’s Zone Two, but recent plans also indicate an area in the southeast section of the building will be converted to a church sanctuary. Members of the Impact Center have been working on the structure to convert it to their needs, to include updating signage on the outside of the building and instituting a phased-in upgrade of the building’s air conditioning system.
Rogalski said the entity is making safety-related upgrades to the building, to include installing fire separations in various sections of the building for fire protection. That plan negates a requirement to install a building-wide sprinkler system, although the structure will have an automatic alarm system, city planners said.
The 21,085-square-foot building sits on 2.167 acres of land between Northwest 21st and Northwest 22nd streets, south of Lindy.