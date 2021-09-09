“Come to the fair!”
“See some of the best in livestock and Comanche County’s finest young handlers!”
That’s the theme this week as the Comanche County Fair readied Wednesday afternoon for the evening’s opening night of livestock shows featuring dairy cows, rabbits, poultry, goats and sheep.
All this kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum complex, 920 S. Sheridan.
But to make the show happen, it takes the kids, animals and fairgrounds crews to get it going.
It’s something 14-year-old Connor Tate, of Cache, knows all too well. As he led his small herd of dairy cows from a trailer outside the Annex into waiting pens inside, he said he was focusing on the events to come.
With four years in the ring showing his prized stock, Tate said seeing his cows receive high marks is what it’s all about.
“Yes, I am,” he said when asked if he was excited to get in the ring.
While Landree Thomason, 10, of Indiahoma, watched over her sheep named (on the spot) Steve, her teacher Abbie McKenzie sheared away unruly wooly locks to return him to show form. It helped to have the hands of Katelyn Kimble, 17, helping keep Steve calm.
Now was not the time for nerves.
Inside the Coliseum’s main venue, hay covered the concrete floor. Pens were readied for the livestock entry for the evening competition.
Still, more work was to be done. A pair of men worked together to make sure the cages that would house rabbits later on were sturdy, filled with hay and ready for their soon-tenants.
On a table were rows of trophies along with the giant purple ribbons offered for best around, the prizes in plain view for all to see offered a colorful encouragement about what was on the line.
Inside the Prairie Building, 4H, FFA and OHCE displays were readying for the week’s visitors.
Glass cases displayed breads, cookies and other fine baked goods ready to be viewed, tasted and declared winners.
At a table, Pam Vaughan, of Elgin, was involved in an unusual craft as her 4 year-old granddaughter Carter looked on.
“I’m tying a mask on a cow,” she answered when asked what she was doing.
It makes sense. The wares and abilities on display show off the art and craft of home-related skills.
Vaughan said that although some things remain the same over her 30 years of involvement, the fair is another thing that’s evolved with the times.
“I’m sort of the fair chairman,” she said. “It’s changed a lot in 30 years, trust me.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is the desire of its participants to show off the best the county has to offer.
That’s the point of the fair.