The City of Lawton’s newest trust authority is moving forward with plans to hire someone to operate youth sports programs and facilities.
Hossein Moini, chairman of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority’s programs committee, said there is interest from individuals who want to perform that function for the trust authority, a determination made via a recently-ended “requests for interest” process.
He said the next step will be soliciting Requests for Qualifications, a formal process that will lead to the selection of a contractor to operate youth sports programs and facilities for the City of Lawton, to include the indoor youth sports complex planned for Elmer Thomas Park. Moini said his committee will release those RFQs on April 25, with a submission deadline of May 16. That will give the committee May 23 through June 6 to interview and analyze applicants, with a contractor expected to be in place with the start of the new fiscal year.
“It is an extremely quick and crazy schedule we put together,” Moini said, conceding the timeframe will be quick, but members are determined to have a contractor in place July 1.
Trust authority members said at their organizational meeting in early March that priority one was finding a contractor to actually handle day-to-day operations of youth sports programs, to include the transition that will allow the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to relinquish control of such activities.
The authority’s trust indenture specifies it will oversee youth sports, to include operating team sports, overseeing and maintaining related facilities, and building/managing the new indoor youth sports complex. The Parks and Recreation Department now offers football, baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball programs for Lawton youths, most age 12 and under. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said registration recently closed for baseball/softball programs, with 501 youths signed up for baseball and 163 for softball.
The assumption is that the trust authority will assume control of those programs and the facilities associated with them, to include existing sports fields and contracts for facilities leased from others.
That will include agreements between the City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools (LPS), which share facilities — in some instances, giving access to school gyms for city basketball teams; in others sharing outdoor athletic fields.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city and LPS representatives already are talking about what officials call “park land swaps,” or exchanging land to help both entities strengthen the programs they offer.
Burk said one proposal will head for the City Council soon: Giving LPS control of the City of Lawton’s portion of the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, south of Eisenhower High School. The entities now share the complex, but LPS wants to assume total control there and upgrade the facilities, something it can’t do unless it owns the complex.
“They have the money to do the upgrades,” Burk said, adding it makes sense to transfer ownership to the school district.
Burk said LPS also has offered proposals related to the indoor youth sports complex, to include changing the proposed large indoor soccer field into smaller areas for futsal, a type of soccer that can be played indoors on much smaller courts because it has fewer players. Futsal teams play five on five, while soccer uses 11 players per team. Burk said the sport is growing in popularity and some schools already are converting their facilities.
He said the proposal is an example of the entities coming together to strengthen youth sports.
“If we coordinate it right, we can support each other,” he said.