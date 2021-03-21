While there are advantages to teaching from a virtual classroom, there are challenges to overcome — especially when your students are young.
Some of those challenges became evident to two Lawton Public Schools (LPS) elementary teachers this school year as they adjusted to life in the virtual format the district refined for the 2020-2021 school year, after it became apparent the COVID-19 pandemic would make returning to traditional classrooms challenging.
Nicole Merriweather was a first-grade teacher in the night virtual option that LPS created to meet the needs of students, parents and its own staff.
Merriweather chose the night option — which allows faculty to teach from home rather than “pods” created for virtual daytime teachers — because of her mother, who has a heart condition that makes it dangerous for her to be exposed to the virus. Working virtually from home solved the dilemma for Merriweather for much of the Fall semester, until her mother’s needs prompted her resignation.
While Merriweather acknowledges the benefits a virtual setting conveys, she’s honest about its limitations, especially for younger students. Take reading, a crucial skill to master because it is a keystone to learning.
“Teaching kids to read is hard. Doing it virtually is very hard,” she said, of the personal interactions and facial expressions that are more difficult to convey on screen.
Teaching in a virtual environment meant developing a routine, and ensuring parents — not just students — can use the technology correctly and participate. It also means ensuring students followed the rules that make the system work, a process Merriweather said became easier after October, when rules “starting clicking” for students and parents.
Teachers helped, Merriweather said, explaining her night colleagues collaborated with their daytime counterparts to ensure everyone was teaching the same thing. She noted there is a decided difference for teachers between the daytime and nighttime virtual formats. Daytime teachers work at school sites, meaning they have direct access to the district’s Smartboards and other technology components. Those who teach at night from home didn’t necessary have all that technology, she said.
There also was the challenge of converting learning from traditional classrooms to the virtual world. Some things are hands- on and Merriweather said they were a struggle to do virtually.
“It was a lot of me doing and showing, to understand that concept,” she said, of activities that otherwise would be done in front of a child (showing them five blocks, then physically removing three, for example).
It was difficult to get students into the small reading groups they would use in a traditional classroom, where she could watch and ensure it was the student she was addressing, not someone else, who responded. Writing was another challenge, she said, explaining that skill includes fine motor skills.
“Via Zoom, you can’t see ‘hold your pencil like this’,” she said. “Everything is twice as hard.”
Her solution for virtual first graders was working in small groups, a process she whittled down to working with two students one-on-one for 30 minutes at a time, twice a week, but only after experimenting to determine which children work best together. It was a good solution, especially for those learning to read, Merriweather said.
“You have to be able to see what they’re doing,” she said, explaining students were turning in completed homework, but when she asked questions over that homework, some couldn’t answer. “I can see what a kid knows when he’s in the classroom, see if they understand the concept.”
Merriweather also highlighted a problem that became evident when the 2019-2020 school year abruptly ended: some of the district’s youngest students were pushed to the next grade without the assessment that proved they were ready. That’s why one of her suggestions is a system to determine if students need to remain back, saying the goal is to take care of a problem that could affect learning now, rather than later.
That’s especially important for virtual students who may not have the support they need at home, in terms of help with assignments. And, that’s why Merriweather thinks virtual learning may not be best for young students.
“I think they are better off in the classroom,” she said.