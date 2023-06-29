Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — A $150,000 bond was issued for a 20-year-old Marlow father accused of breaking his 3-month-old son’s arm.

Mekhi Zane Warner made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

