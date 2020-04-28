An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Lawton woman who investigators said gave birth to a baby who tested positive for several drugs.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant April 17 for Autumn O. Fenton for the charge of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Fenton gave birth on Sept. 9, 2019, to a child who tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, THC and Meperidine (an opioid). She also tested positive for meth and amphetamines at the time of delivery.
Fenton admitted to hospital staff and a DHS child welfare specialist that she had used meth “2 to 3 times a week throughout her pregnancy,” the affidavit states. She also didn’t receive any prenatal care. The umbilical cord drug screen tested positive for amphetamines, Demerol and THC and the baby was monitored for withdrawal symptoms.
Fenton is out on bond for a 2019 marijuana possession arrest. During a Feb. 6 Lawton Police Special Operations Unit investigation, Fenton was arrested for a warrant for failure to appear for the marijuana charge, the affidavit states. Investigators reported that meth, marijuana and paraphernalia were present when she was arrested, however, she was only taken into custody for the warrant.
A $50,000 warrant bond was set for Fenton, who is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the warrant.