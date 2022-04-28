Coby Chrisman is like most 13-year-olds.
When he’s not at school or hanging out with his friends, he comes home and plays video games. Though Coby isn’t hooking up a PlayStation or an Xbox, but rather a soft tip dartboard that connects to the internet and allows him to play darts against people around the world.
Unlike most 13-year-olds, Coby is a champion darts player.
It started when Coby’s father, Timothy Chrisman, set up a dartboard in the family garage.
“I used to play when I was younger, but I got out of it about 10 years ago,” Timothy said. “My brother got me back into it. That’s when I set up the dartboard in the garage.”
One day, Coby came in while his father was throwing darts.
“I asked him when I could start playing,” Coby said.
Timothy decided there was no reason he couldn’t start playing right then and there, and so he helped him throw his first game. That was three years ago. Coby has never looked back. Though not even in high school yet, the young dart player has found himself competing in tournaments against adults.
“I was used to playing against adults, so I wasn’t really nervous when I started doing tournaments,” Coby said.
Coby would often play darts against adults at the Lawton VFW with his dad. Since the area has no local youth leagues, this was his only way to test his skills.
“He really doesn’t know anything different,” Joyce Chrisman, Coby’s mother, said. “It’s unusual to see young players, especially around here. He’s been playing and winning against people who have been throwing for years.”
Coby has won area dart competitions. He has been invited to Kansas, Texas and other areas to play in larger tournaments as well.
“Everyone that sees him throw is extremely amazed at how well he does,” Timothy said.
According to his mother, playing with adults has helped him mature, too.
“He doesn’t show off. He doesn’t gloat. He throws his game and then he shakes hands. He’s in that adult environment,” Joyce said.
Coby’s other sports-related interests occasionally help him out with his darts game. As a soccer player, Coby said his hand-to-eye coordination often helps him focus and steady his hands when throwing darts.
“I do eventually want to go pro,” Coby said. “But I’m an amateur for now. Darts is fun. I really do it for the love of the game.”