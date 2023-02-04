Officials believe a 9-month-old's brain bleed was caused by his father.
On Friday, the Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Ryan Abiff Smith Jr., 23, of Lawton, for a count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2022, to Comanche County Memorial Hospital to investigate the infant suffering from a brain bleed and spoke with the parents, Smith and a woman, the warrant affidavit states.
Smith told investigators he’d been holding the child about an hour earlier while the mother showered. He told Detective Justin Johnson he’d set the infant down on the bed and went to make a bottle. While out of the room, he said, he heard a “thud” and returned to find the infant on the ground crying, the affidavit states. When he picked the child up, the 9-month-old went into a seizure, he said.
The mother said when she’d heard a noise she returned to the room and saw Smith picking the child up.
Investigators measured the distance from the bed to the floor. According to Johnson, the distance was approximately 2 feet, 7 inches.
The infant was taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Doctors confirmed a brain bleed had been suffered as well as hemorrhaging behind the retinas, according to the affidavit. Johnson stated he was told by a doctor from the hospital’s child abuse team that the fall wasn’t far enough to cause the injuries and, additionally, the retinal hemorrhage would have to have been caused by “abusive head trauma.”
A $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Smith’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.