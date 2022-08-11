You’re never too young to dream of owning your own business.

Some of Lawton’s youngest entrepreneurs had the chance to present their ideas to members of Lawton’s business community Friday, at the conclusion of the Greenwood Entrepreneurial Project hosted by Cameron University. The youth, ages 9 to 14, spent the week learning about business, hearing about the keys to success and employing STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and math) as part of a summer program that includes projects as varied as recreating Tulsa’s thriving Greenwood District to an explanation of just what it takes to be a business owner.

