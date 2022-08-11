You’re never too young to dream of owning your own business.
Some of Lawton’s youngest entrepreneurs had the chance to present their ideas to members of Lawton’s business community Friday, at the conclusion of the Greenwood Entrepreneurial Project hosted by Cameron University. The youth, ages 9 to 14, spent the week learning about business, hearing about the keys to success and employing STEM skills (science, technology, engineering and math) as part of a summer program that includes projects as varied as recreating Tulsa’s thriving Greenwood District to an explanation of just what it takes to be a business owner.
Onreka Johnson of The Next Step Inc., one of the sponsors, said all the participants had the chance to work in their own business by creating lemonade stands. But, some of the more adventuresome participated in a local “shark tank,” an opportunity to present business ideas to a panel of judges versed in the various aspects of business. Those business leaders set themselves up in classrooms in Ross Hall at Cameron University, then waited for students to make their cases.
Devon Palmer took a break from his lemonade stand to brave one of the five-member “shark tank” panels to present his idea on selling mangas, comic books and graphic novels produced and published in Japan. Part of his presentation was explaining exactly what a manga was (only two members of the panel had heard the term), then explaining he didn’t have an interest in writing the comics; he wanted to sell them.
Who is your audience? asked Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce President Krista Ratliff.
“Teens buy them,” Palmer said, of his idea to create a store where he would build his client base by offering what is typically sold for $7 for $5.
“I’m not up there yet,” Palmer said, explaining why he was willing to sell the comics at lower prices until he could build his business, adding buyers would be willing to shop at DJP’s Mangas versus an established store “because I’m a lot cheaper and have a better value.”
Palmer said he knows his customer base because he knows his product.
“I like mangas because I like anime,” he said.
A forward thinking businessman, Palmer had one question for the expert panel: How does he get a supply of mangas to sell? Local banker Sean Garibay outlined the process: find someone who makes the comics, then arrange to buy the, adding that the young entrepreneur might turn to local businessman Hossein Moini (who has experience in supply chains) for tips.
The impressed board then listened to Destiny Vaioleti present her idea for a basketball center, where youth who couldn’t afford other venues could play basketball and even stay the night in the facility, which also would provide meals. The cost would be $20 a month, plus the cost of accommodations, she said, of a venue where coaches also might offer drills for those wanting to learn the sport. That’s a skill Vaioleti already has.
“That’s my backup plan if I don’t get to the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association),” she said matter-of-factly, winning praise for her forward-thinking plans.
One panel member asked for some advice.
“Should I do something different”” asked Moini, one of the owners of Lawton’s Laugh Out Loud amusement center, with Vaioleti confirming what he already guessed: a basketball court.
As shark tank judges worked in upstairs classrooms, other business leaders were walking among lemonade stands downstairs, with the names illustrating what their young owners were selling: Alien Eatery Lemonade, J.A.K. Lemon-Aid, Lemon-Aid Helpers, Lemonade Kings and Rich Lemonade. Johnson said the youth were given the idea and ran with the project.
That’s why Lemon-Aid Helpers was selling a sugar-free product (“Good. Not too sweet,” said Mayor Stan Booker after sampling a small glass)
“We care about health issues,” said co-owner Devon Palmer.
Next door, J.A.K. Lemon-Aid was offering a product made with organic sugar (“Good taste,” said local judge Amber Edwards).
Edwards said she and other judges were impressed by the though the young business owners put into their products.
“They were great,” she said.