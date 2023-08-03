It’s about to get serious. “We have a shooting,” Det. Andrew Grubbs announces. “The victim’s at the scene, suspect’s at large. That’s all we know.”

Grubbs turns around and walks to a separate room in the Impact Community Center, 2713 NW 22nd Street. Behind him are 18 excited teenagers, eagerly looking forward to what’s awaiting them at this mock crime scene.

