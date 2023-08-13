Home for now

A small tent and a shopping cart loaded with scrap metal and other items sits on the south side of Southwest Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive and serves as home for a homeless man named Darrell.

 Scott Rains/staff

The tent’s mesh top allows air to circulate inside. With overgrown grass to its south and the roadway to the north, this easement is serving as home base for a homeless man named Darrell on Saturday afternoon.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

