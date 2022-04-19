This summer, the Lawton YMCA will open its renovated basement, offering new rooms and new activities to students on their long break from school.
The basement has been in a state of disrepair for years and has mostly been used for storage until recently. The process of remodeling the basement has been underway for more than a year and is expected to be completed by the beginning of May, according to Jessie Barnes, the Youth Services director for the Lawton YMCA.
“Youth services is getting more or less completely revamped,” Barnes said. “We’re offering a lot of things we’ve never offered before.”
The main portion of the basement will be used for exercise classes. One section, with softened flooring, will be used for body-weight exercise and boxing, while another room sectioned off by a glass barrier will be used for group exercise biking and Zumba.
Both areas are adaptable, and Barnes hopes to use them for all sorts of activities not yet on the agenda at the YMCA.
“We’re essentially trying to be more interactive with our youth,” Barnes said. “They’ll have a lot of options to choose from.
In addition to these two areas, two separate rooms have also been renovated down the hall from the main exercise areas. These rooms will be used as a game room, and an art room.
The game room portion will be fitted with decorative LED lights, and will include video game consoles, such as Nintendo Switches, and large-screen monitors. The art room will be decorated with a mural and will be used to teach landscape painting and other classes to both children and adults.
Barnes also plans to use these rooms as rentable spaces for birthdays and other celebrations.
Barnes hopes that by adding the art and game rooms, the youth program will be more appealing to area teenagers.
“Now that I’ve taken over the program, I want to open up more to teenagers,” Barnes said.
Another new attraction at the Lawton YMCA is the new outdoor playground, which was completed and opened in mid-march. The playground will be open to younger children attending the YMCA’s summer program for the first time this year.
During a tour a few days after its construction, Barnes said that the playground had already proved to be a big hit with younger kids at the YMCA.
With new classes and activities still unexplored, and a lot of new potential for the program to grow, Barnes said that this summer, the YMCA will be an ideal spot for kids who need something to do during their months without classes.
“It’s all really interactive, and sort of choose your own adventure,” Barnes said. “Your kids will not get bored.”