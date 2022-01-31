Beginning Tuesday, Lawton YMCA members can blow off steam by hitting a heavy bag with the opening of a new basement fitness area.
New equipment featured in the basement will include a set of boxing heavy bags, speed bags, suspended Total Body Resistance straps and several sets of kettlebell, dumbbell and barbell weights, as well as various other exercise equipment.
The new fitness area will open to the public at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by three days of sample classes to help people get acquainted with the equipment, and the new classes that will be held in the basement.
John Veal, the Healthy Living and Youth and Family Director for the Lawton YMCA, said that after seeing the success of a boxing program already being held in the basement, the Rock Steady boxing class, it was decided that the area would be renovated and opened for new classes and regular use.
“This is for someone that wants to get off work, and come down and hit a heavy bag,” Veal said. “Not just for someone who’s trying to be a boxer.”
For several weeks, workers have been renovating the basement, repainting the walls, sanding floors and putting down AstroTurf flooring for the boxing section. The YMCA also has been working on new staffing arrangements, including hiring new trainers certified in boxing, and getting trainers currently on the payroll certified to teach boxing and handle new equipment.
Veal said that the YMCA also is taking advantage of the openness of the basement space, providing High Intensity Interval (HIIT) classes and timed exercise circuits they have been unable to provide in the fitness area upstairs.
“We’re really excited,” Veal said. “We’ve been really pushing it to new members when we take them on tours and trying to get the word out.”
Apart from boxing equipment, the basement includes several stationary bicycles, and has been used to teach spin classes since 2019. The basement also is still used for the Rock Steady boxing class. Veal said that no classes currently held in the basement will have their schedules affected by the opening of the new fitness area.