The Lawton YMCA kept local kids on their feet and entertained over the winter break with a winter mini camp.
The camp is one of several hosted by the YMCA every year, in conjunction with scheduled breaks on the Lawton Public Schools calendar.
The winter mini-camp met from at 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. every weekday. Any child enrolled in the camp can choose from a range of activities including basketball, volleyball, various forms of tag, and swimming in the YMCA’s heated swimming pool.
John Veal III, the Healthy Living/Youth and Family Director for the Lawton YMCA, said that the mini camps held while school is out are extremely popular with the children who attend.
“They love it,” Veal said. “They play all day long; we keep them moving and having fun.”
One of the most popular attractions of the camp is the heated swimming pool. Kids at the camp can spend up to an hour at a time in the supervised pool. To swim, kids need to take a swim test, to determine which end of the pool they stay on, with younger children generally sticking to the shallow end. The pool has a maximum depth of 4 feet.
The camp is so popular with attendees, some stay as long as they’re allowed. One child, Benjamin Fabrega, insists to his parents not to pick him up until 6 p.m. exactly every time they drop him off.
“This place is really cool,” Fabrega said.
Apart from activities at the YMCA, several of the yearly mini camps, Winter break being one of them, include a field trip. This week, attendees will be taken to Laugh Out Loud, a favorite among regular attendees. Next week, another field trip will be held, this one stopping at Elmer Thomas Park for ice skating.
Veal said that the kids he takes on field trips always return happy, if a bit tired.
“It’s a five-hour trip each time,” Veal said. “When we get back, the kids are pretty well worn out.”
Last year, field trips were not part of the mini camp, as most of the usual stops were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, field trips are back and as popular as ever, both with kids, and with parents.
“Parent’s love the field trips too,” Veal said. “The kids are excited to go, and we feed them there. It makes things easier on them.”