The YMCA Directors and Board of Directors decided Tuesday to temporarily close the Y facility at No. 5 SW 5th until April 1.
Spring Break camp will continue until Friday and will be strictly monitored for campers safety and the safety of the staff, according to a notice sent to members. The East side entrance will be open for drop off.
T-Ball also is postponed. Parents can check the remind app that was given during the parent briefing for updates.
“As we close and our facility can no longer be in use, we work as a team to see all other options to be there for our community,” the notice stated.