FREDERICK — For more than three decades, one Southwest Oklahoma community has celebrated the coming of spring with fresh oysters and local art.
Frederick will host its 31st annual Fantastic Oyster Fry and Craft Show from 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday at the Prather Brown Center Cafeteria, 211 S. 13th Street.
The fry is hosted by the Frederick Chamber of Commerce, and according to Executive Director Felisha Crawford, it’s one of their biggest and most beloved events all year.
“It’s huge,” said Crawford, adding that attendees drive from across the state for the event. “We feed close to a 1,000 people.”
Pulling off the event is no small task, either.
Starting on Friday evening, a bevy of community volunteers make large batches of homemade coleslaw, bread and cocktail sauce.
“It gets out local people out and volunteering, it’s a great day to show off the town,” Crawford said.
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, about 80 more volunteers — many of whom are school-age children — dive into the three-step oyster breading process, involving milk, crackers, flour and “secret sauces,” according to Crawford.
“We still use the recipe from when the event started in 1952 in Manitou,” she said, adding that the event eventually moved to Frederick when it outgrew its first location.
The oysters are brought to Frederick by truck fresh from the Gulf of Mexico and diners can choose between eating fried or raw oysters.
“It’s a fun chance to get to eat something that we don’t usually have,” Crawford said.
Homemade desserts also will be available for purchase from the local 4-H Club.
For many years, the annual fry was hosted in February, but Crawford said it was moved to March about four years ago, in hopes of milder weather for attendees to enjoy.
“It’s an opportunity to explore everything we have in Frederick,” Crawford said.
Several free attractions will also be open this weekend in town, including the Pioneer Townsite Museum, The Crawford Collection, Jenny Perry Mosaics, The Ramona Theater, Carnegie Library and the Hackberry Flat Center.
Oklahoma City Cajun band Casey and Mina will give live performances and more than 30 arts and craft vendors will also set up shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Frederick Middle School gymnasium.
Advance tickets may be purchased at the Chamber office, Box Inc, Frederick Ace Hardware or Jackson Funeral Home. Tickets are also available at frederickokchamber.org/oyster_fry.