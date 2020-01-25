A Comanche woman is in critical condition in an Oklahoma City hospital following a wreck investigators determined happened when she pulled in front of an oncoming pickup Wednesday afternoon in Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Alma L. Burt, 76, was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Shortly before 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Burt was pulling a GMC Acadia out of a private drive about 2 miles southwest of Duncan when she failed to yield and pulled into the path of an oncoming Ford 350 pickup driven by a 17-year-old Cache male, Trooper Darin Carman reported.
The teen was admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital in good condition with arm injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to Carman.