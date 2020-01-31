Police released the name of a woman found dead Wednesday morning.
Kindra Blevins, 31, was identified as the woman, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. Her cause of death has not been identified. Her body was transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy and determination of cause and manner of death.
Blevins was found by police shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after emergency dispatchers received a call from Blevins’ family members regarding a suspicious death in a room at the duplex at 2503 Southwest C Apartment B. She was found inside a residence by officers.
Jenkins said “it is unknown what took place at this time.”
People at the scene were taken to the police station for interviews.
Blevins’ death is potentially the city’s third homicide this year.
Angel Conner, 28, was killed following a shooting early the morning of Jan. 18, following a domestic incident at the District SIX10 apartments, 602 SW 52nd.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 23, was charged Jan. 22 with first-degree murder as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse and reckless conduct with a firearm.
If you have information relating to Blevins’ death or any other crimes, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, (580) 355-4636.