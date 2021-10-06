Dr. Valree Wynn was a long-time educator who was known as much for her mentoring of youth and young adults as she was for the series of historic “firsts” attached to her name.
A product of Douglass School, she returned there to teach for 13 years and spent a year teaching at Lawton High School before she began her 19-year career at Cameron University. Wynn emphasized the importance of learning throughout her life, just as much as she cited the critical importance of reading. Both were key to her own life and she wanted to pass both on to the younger generation, said those who knew her before her death in late September.
Series of firsts
Along the way, Wynn earned a series of firsts. She was the first Black faculty member at Cameron University, hired to teach in the English Department in 1966. She was the first African American to earn master and doctorate degrees from Oklahoma State University. She was the first Black woman to serve on the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges, appointed by Gov. George Nigh in 1986 and serving for seven years, including one as that body’s president.
Leaving her mark on Cameron
She left her mark at Cameron in multiple ways, including her work as founding co-sponsor of the Ebony Society and the Miss Black CU Pageant (both created by students as a way to provide more extracurricular activities, she said). After her retirement in 1985, the pageant was renamed in her honor.
Her awards were numerous, and included 1993 recognition by the President’s Council of Regional Universities for meritorious service. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame in 1996 and into the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame in 2005.
In an oral history she gave to Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, Wynn indicated while those honors were important, they shared importance with what was a cornerstone of her life from her earliest memories: education.
Cameron Professor Ann Nalley said while Wynn never specifically said so, she believed Wynn chose teaching because it was important for her to be a mentor and role model to students.
“One of the best ways to do it is in the classroom, doing things in the classroom,” said Nalley.
It went beyond that. Nalley, who worked with Wynn at Cameron, said her colleague was a mentor and role model in the community, which is why she was so active in church, civic and state activities.
“That was important for her. She was a real role model and a leader ahead of her time. She really promoted the African American student, but also all of our students,” Nalley said. “She was an excellent teacher, highly respected on Cameron by students and faculty as well. It went beyond the classroom. She helped push Cameron to where it is now, the kind of school it is now. Cameron is different than many other universities; students feel it is a nurturing atmosphere. That came from faculty in the early days.”
Oral history
In her oral history, Wynn said she knew from childhood what her career would be.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” she said, explaining that as a youth, the only women she knew who were professionally engaged were beauty shop operators, preachers, funeral home operators and teachers.
Family that prized education
She also was fortunate to come from a family that prized education.
A Texan by birth, Wynn’s family moved to Sentinel when she was young, at a time when there were no schools for Blacks in the community. When she was old enough to go to school, her parents sent her to nearby Hobart to stay with a couple, an arrangement that lasted only months because “After all, I was only seven years old.” Her father’s determination won permission to build a black school in Sentinel, which opened with 25 students.
Wynn said the school mysteriously burned at the end of its first school year, but her father and friends built a brush arbor for the children to use for classes until the weather got cold; the family then offered their home for classes.
“That’s how much my parents valued education,” she said.
For her ninth grade year, Wynn was sent to stay with friends in Lawton so she could attend Douglass for high school.
Just as her career had been formed in childhood, so was her college major. Wynn said English was her first choice for teaching because she had always liked to read, remembering she began her literary journey with Western novelist Zane Grey. Her love of reading was one of the best things about Douglass: there was a library within walking distance.
“Reading fascinated me. That’s why I decided to become an English major,” she said, explaining literature opens the door to imagination.
After graduation
Graduating from Langston in 1943, she had a job offer from Douglass, but she was temporarily lured away by the idea of working at the Pentagon. That lasted three months, before she decided she wasn’t wired to be a big city girl. A position was open at Douglass and she retuned to Lawton to begin teaching mid-semester, launching a career that spanned more than 40 years.
It was a good decision, one that made her part of a tight-knit family until desegregation efforts closed the historic school at the conclusion of the 1965 school year, disbursing faculty and students all over Lawton. Wynn spent a year at Lawton High — in what could have been a volatile situation because the school wasn’t ready for integration, she said — before a friend’s meeting with the president of Cameron University gave her the chance to become the university’s first Black teacher. It was a mixed blessing, she said.
“Somewhere along the way it came to me that color outweighed credentials in this rapidly changing environment. But, I had always wanted to teach in a university,” she said, of the environment that would remain her home until she retired from teaching in 1985.
Nalley said Wynn was always ahead of her time in many ways, especially in the diversity she cultivated as she supported students and their activities. She said that was among the reasons Wynn supported the Miss Black CU pageant, because of the encouragement it provided female students. And, Wynn always worked to support Cameron and its students.
“She pushed hard to promote Cameron and things that supported Cameron,” Nalley said.