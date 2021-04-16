FORT SILL — On March 13, 1943, a 3-year-old girl from a farming family was taken by the Nazis and put into orphanages that would eventually lead to a new life in the United States at the end of World War II.
It would be a 70 year journey for her to find her way back to her Latvian roots.
As Marija Fine immersed into the discovery to her identity, she said her eyes were opened, keeping true to the family name of Platacs, or “wide eyes” in Latvian. Telling her story is part of her journey.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It’s identity. I didn’t know who I was.”
Fine addressed those gathered Thursday for Fort Sill Honors Days of Remembrance in Reimer Conference Room at Snow Hall. Her story represented one of thousands who were displaced during the war.
Through her process, Fine said she has met many others from her home country of Latvia who shared experiences parallel and even connected with hers. Sharing these stories is what keeps those who didn’t survive it alive, she said.
“It’s important to know your roots, even with the difficulties,” she said.
Fine and her mother Solomeja were taken by Nazi soldiers as retribution for the partisan activities of her father, Bronislavs Platacs. Latvia is positioned between Germany and Russia and, she said, there was a push and pull between them. Latvian men made a choice: serve one side or the other. Her father, a farmer, and her uncles acted against the Nazis.
But someone close or even in the family turned the brothers Platacs in. Life changed immediately, Fine said. She and her mother were taken first as political prisoners to Rëzekne Prison and Salaspils concentration camp. The mother was then sent onto other camps.
Fine began a journey through orphanages in Latvia and Germany. At war’s end, she was kept in the British Demilitarized Zone in Germany. She remembered a Lutheran minister who baptized her into the church; she’d previously been baptized Roman Catholic.
“The Roman Catholics were sent to Canada and the Lutherans, to the United States,” she said. “That’s how I came to America.”
In 1949, John and Selma Futchs adopted the young Latvian girl. Growing up in Colorado, Fine credited her adoptive parents with getting her immersed in the English language and into the experience of being a part of the family. She became a U.S. citizen in 1955. Everything connected when she first laid eyes on Selma.
“The second we connected, it was love at first sight,” she said. “I was blessed. I just landed in a wonderful place with the people who adopted me.”
In the life created in the Futch household, Fine grew into a young woman with a voracious thirst for knowledge and took that into a lifetime as a teacher. However, for 70 years, she had no connection to her first life.
A family detective in Riga, Latvia, unlocked Fine’s story about her parents. After the war, her parents disconnected. The loss of their child on top of the ravages of the war were too much for their partnership to endure. This was an often occurrence for those who lost their children, she would learn.
Fine found out her father died in 1991 and her mother died in 1988. She would never be able to make that reconnection. A trip to the home country in 2014 did find her finding that link to her past when she met her Aunt Leonada who was her babysitter before the war.
Upon arrival in Latvia, Fine said she sought any reminders of her earliest years. There was nothing that rang a bell. She said memories are sometimes locked away and unreachable to “blot out what those memories are.” She is sure to have seen and experienced things probably best not remembered. It was the bloodiest war in history.
But there was an emotional connection to Latvia the second Fine stepped foot in the country.
“The thing I do remember,” she said, “I felt I was home.”
Fine said there’s a realization her life has probably turned out for the best. Returned to the father’s farm, she knows her parents still would have split. It would have been a life of toil and poverty. Her education would have wanted. Following the war’s end, the Soviet Union was sought to replenish the country with its stolen youths, not for a better life but to serve its needs.
“It probably would have been an unhappy life (if I returned),” she said. “The Soviet occupation continued the war in a way.”
