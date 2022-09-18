Saturday morning offered a moment to reflect and honor a World War I veteran interred in the Mount Scott Cemetery.
Long-forgotten, he is now remembered for his service by those who have served in the nation’s military.
Much like the long-forgotten cemetery in which he is interred.
For the woman who took it upon herself in 2019 to make a difference at the ceremony, it was a dream come true. Melanie Jackson, who saw a headstone peaking above the feet tall grass those years ago, it was a morning of satisfaction.
“This is a follow-up story from 100 years ago,” she said. “I can’t believe this is happening today. Isn’t that crazy.”
Believe it she did as dozens of military veterans and service organizations showed up to share the moment with Jackson. Two or three dozen motorcycles rumbled in the gate and parked near the now neatly trimmed cemetery grounds.
Retired Col. Rob “Birdman” Cline of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) said there were representatives from Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas who made the ride out east of Lake Lawtonka for the ceremony.
“We’re here today because of a very special story,” he said.
Cline spoke of how, due to a church dispute that resulted in its dissolution in 1926, the cemetery had been left to grow over. Those buried there forgotten save for the wild prairie grass, cockleburs and cicadas.
One of those buried there is Ivan L. Brady who died from tuberculosis one day over his 21st birthday on March 9, 1922. His fatal disease came while in France serving in the U.S. Army’s Company D in the 6th Battalion in World War I. Born in Mannville, he later lived in Duncan and, finally, Elgin.
“While overseas fighting, his mother passed away,” Cline said. “Ivan is interred right next to her.”
Cline said it was Jackson who discovered his grave and “jumped into action” that made this moment happen. Many have since taken up the cause begun by Jackson. Health issues have made her solo upkeep of the cemetery even harder. A move to Arkansas means she’s been coming back as often as she can.
Stories published in The Lawton Constitution brought reinforcements into the battle. Dennis Clippenger, president of the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of Military Officers Association of America, was approached and the organization agreed to take over the cemetery’s maintenance.
Ben Burris with the Triangle 548 Lawton Masonic Lodge showed up with a riding lawn mower and has since joined the reinforcements. Bruce Dwyer from the Military Order of the Purple Heart has donated cash and equipment as well as obtained a $1,600 grant from Home Depot to assist.
It takes an army, so to speak.
Jeffery Johnson, also of the CMVA, placed an Army wreath at Brady’s gravesite. It will stand as symbol of his serve until a headstone is completed and installed in November or December. He said Brady is one of all who came out.
“He embodies us,” he said. “We never leave anybody behind.”
Dwyer said the day shows that progress can be made. It’s all part of the military oath pledge when in service.
“After a lot of blind ends, blind turns, it feels like we’re making headway,” he said. “It shows the depth of patriotism.”
Jackson sees hope in all that has come from this journey. She envision a day when the cemetery would be able to take new, hand dug burials where new generations may join the past ones.
“I would love nothing more than to see that happen,” she said.
