DUNCAN — Over 100 years ago, a promise was made to those who served and for those who died during the First World War.
A mobile museum created by Keith A. Colley, is a fruition, of that promise. With over 200 war-related documents and artifacts, the Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum: WWI Remembered will be on display this week and into the next at the Stephens County Museum at Duncan’s Fuqua Park. Admission is free.
The exhibit will display: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday; 1-7 p.m., Thursday; 1-5 p.m., Friday; and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The display will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 through 29, according to Vicki Zimmerman, museum spokesperson.
The museum’s founder said he was inspired by a visit to the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. With over 17 million killed, it is one of the deadliest conflicts in world history.
Colley will say it all began on Dec. 26, 2004, when he saw the impact of a deadly Tsunami in Southeast Asia. He joined relief efforts in Sri Lanka where over 30,000 died and 1.5 million were displaced. For much of it, there was nothing left to rebuild.
Volunteering went from physical reconstruction to emotional. Colley said grief support was needed and appropriate. It was his moment of impact.
“It changed my life,” he said.
A return to the U.S. led Colley back into the role of a grief counselor for Hospice. He said it taught him a lot.
“I have always had a special place in my heart for seniors,” he said. “This experience is where I learned the need for support through education were needed.”
Everything became clear from the Missouri trip, he said. He thought seniors would appreciate the museum. Many are the last direct descendants of World War I veterans.
“I thought, ‘Why not take the museum to them wherever they are,” he said.
Since its 2018 birth, the museum has had hundreds of shows throughout the nation with over 220,000 visitors to date.
The museum offers a multi-media experience to visitors. Among items on display will be an authentic trenching tool of the type used to dig over 25,000 miles of trenches during the war. One of the first movie cameras used to record the carnage of war is among the collection.
There are also vintage photos of the first air squadrons, a 48-star flag of the time and many photos and personal equipment items from the combatants will be available.