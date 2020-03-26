Two people were killed Sunday afternoon following a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 44.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jerry E. Rath, 81, of Apache, was killed at the scene of the wreck, 5.8 miles south of Walters, due to massive injuries.
Rath was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 3 p.m. when he collided with a Ford Econoline van, Trooper Robert Hedges reported. Rath, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and the unidentified male driver of the van were trapped inside their vehicles for about 45 minutes before Walters firefighters were able to free them using the Jaws of Life.
The driver of the van also died at the scene. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification and autopsy, the report states.
The wreck closed both directions of travel until shortly after 6 p.m.