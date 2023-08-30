DUNCAN — A Marlow motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon wreck in Stephens County.
Mitchell L. Bailey, 31, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Bailey was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on South Cason Road around 3:45 p.m. Monday when he lost control of the bike for an unknown reason, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. The motorcycle overturned a quarter-time onto its right side and eventually went off the asphalt roadway to the left around 5 miles east of Duncan.
The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
