ANADARKO — Inattentive driving was blamed for a rear-ender in Caddo County that sent a 1-year-old boy to the hospital in serious condition.
A westbound Buick driven by Mariah Villaneuva was stopped and waiting to make a turn at the intersection of Oklahoma 9 and Caddo County Street 2620 shortly after 3 p.m. Friday when a Toyota driven by Jose Castellon Zavalza struck the Buick from behind, according to Oklahoma Highway State Patrol Trooper Tyler Shelby’s investigation report. The unidentified 1-year-old boy was flown from the scene to OU Childrens Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with a head injury.
Villanueva, 23, Zavalza, 24, and his other passenger Hilda Vasquez, 28, all of Anadarko were all uninjured. All adults were wearing seatbelts and the child was in a car seat, Shelby reported.
Inattentive driving was identified as the collision’s cause.