MEDICINE PARK — A Texas woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a single-vehicle wreck blamed on inattentive driving north of Medicine Park Saturday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tamra D. Wilson, 45, of Pampa, Texas, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Wilson was driving a Nissan Rogue southbound on Oklahoma 58 shortly before 2:45 p.m. when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason and went off the roadway to the left, Trooper Mason Lang reported. The Rogue struck and culvert, continued into the ditch and struck a fence about a ½-mile north of Shroyer Road.
The trooper reported Wilson was wearing a seatbelt.
Inattentive driving was identified as the cause of the wreck.