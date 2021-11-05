A Tipton man is in critical condition after being ejected from a wreck Thursday morning in Comanche County.
Charles M. Merritt, 56, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Merritt was driving a Ford F-350 pickup eastbound on Southwest Baseline Road around 6:30 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the truck went off the asphalt roadway to the left, Trooper Morgan Harp reported. Merritt overcorrected and went off the road to the right, struck a corner post to a fence and rolled twice, ejecting the driver an unknown distance, about a ¼-mile west of Deyo Mission Road, 3 miles west of Lawton.
Harp said Merritt was not wearing a seat belt.
Merritt’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation, the report states.