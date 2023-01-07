COMANCHE — Two Stephens County men are in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday night wreck southwest of Comanche.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jacob A. Potesak, 19, and Jesse J. Ponce, 20, both of Comanche, were flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition for internal and external trunk injuries after being ejected. Potesak also suffered head injuries.
The two men were in a Nissan Isuzu that went off an asphalt Stephens County roadway to the left around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle struck an embankment containing a tin horn which sent it rolling an unknown number of times, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. Both men were thrown from the vehicle, which landed on its wheels about 3 miles southwest of Comanche.
Mackey reported investigators continue to try to identify which man was driving.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.