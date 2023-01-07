Lights
Comstock

COMANCHE — Two Stephens County men are in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday night wreck southwest of Comanche.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Jacob A. Potesak, 19, and Jesse J. Ponce, 20, both of Comanche, were flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition for internal and external trunk injuries after being ejected. Potesak also suffered head injuries.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.