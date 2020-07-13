ALTUS — A 46 year old Lawton man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Sunday morning wreck in Jackson County blamed on driving while sleepy.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Robyon Parnell was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical but stable condition with head injuries.
Parnell was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on U.S. 62 shortly before 6:15 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the right and struck and concrete culvert about six miles east of Altus, Trooper Jeff Fielder reported. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Fielder reported that Parnell was sleepy while driving and identified that as the collision’s cause.