A Lawton man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle Saturday morning wreck in southwestern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that John S. Williams, 59, was flown to United Regional Medical Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, leg and external trunk injuries.
Williams was driving a Ram pickup southbound on Southwest Airport Road shortly after 7:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the left for about 150 feet and collided with a culvert, Trooper Jacob Mackey Reported. The truck was stopped a ½-mile north of West Lee Boulevard, 2 miles east of Cache.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.