MANITOU — A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition following a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Tillman County.
Paula Owens, 70, of Frederick, died at the scene of the Wednesday morning wreck just south of Manitou. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Paula Owens was the passenger in a Ford F-150 pickup driven by Henry Owens. They were traveling northbound on U.S. 183 shortly after 9 a.m. when the truck went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, Trooper Ryan Hayes reported. The truck overturned ¼-time rotated clockwise and came to rest on its driver’s side near the intersection with 5th Street.
Henry Owens, 72, of Frederick, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with internal and external injuries, Hayes reported.
Both, the man and woman were wearing seatbelts.
Hayes reported the driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.