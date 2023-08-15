A 58-year-old Duncan man died Monday night following a wreck with a tractor-trailer rig 6 miles east of Lawton.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not identified the man until next of kin are identified. The man was taken to Comanche County Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

