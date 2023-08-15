A 58-year-old Duncan man died Monday night following a wreck with a tractor-trailer rig 6 miles east of Lawton.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not identified the man until next of kin are identified. The man was taken to Comanche County Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.
The man was driving a GMC 1500 when it and a Freightliner driven by Bryan E. Stewart collided shortly after 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oklahoma 65 and East Lee Boulevard/Oklahoma 7, Trooper Spencer Sperling reported.
Stewart, 59, of Clarksville, Tenn., was not injured.
Westbound lanes of Lee/Oklahoma 7 were closed to traffic for just over three hours.
Sperling reported the condition of both drivers and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.