One young Cache child died and another is in critical condition after an SUV failed to stop at a Comanche County stop sign and t-boned the truck they were in Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The unidentified children were riding in a Nissan pickup driven by Jesse D. Price that was traveling east on Northeast Cache Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. As the truck pulled out from the stop sign at the intersection of Northeast 60th Street, it was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by James K. Powers, sending both vehicles through the intersection one mile east of Lawton, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported.
Price, 23, of Fletcher, was not injured. A 5-year-old girl was taken to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center Oklahoma City where she was pronounced dead. A 4-year-old boy was also admitted to OU Medical in critical condition with head injuries.
The OHP declined to identify the children because they are juveniles.
Glass reported that it remains under investigation if Price and the children were wearing seatbelts.
Powers, 45, of Lawton, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Glass reported the weather condition as rainy at that point and cited failure to yield by the Tahoe as the cause of the wreck.