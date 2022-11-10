DUNCAN — An 83-year-old Duncan woman was injured in single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning, according to investigators.
Investigators cited failure to stop at a stop sign as the cause.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 8:04 am
Rosalie A. Gonzalez, was first flown to Duncan Regional Hospital before taking to the air again in flight to OU Trauma Center, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was admitted in fair condition with neck, back and internal trunk injuries.
Gonzalez was driving her Jeep Commander southbound on Clear Creek/Platon Road in “cloudy and wet” conditions shortly after 8:40 a.m. Tuesday when she failed to stop at a stop sign about 5 miles east of Duncan, Trooper Darin Carman reported. The Jeep went off the roadway to the right and struck a pole fence before continuing south and, finally, impacting some trees and coming to rest.
The driver was wearing her seatbelt, the report states.
Carmen reported Gonzalez was ill at the time of the wreck.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.