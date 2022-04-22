NASH — A Stephens County truck driver is in stable condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Wednesday morning crash in Grant County.
Christopher Wayne Wilkinson, 46, of Duncan, was admitted to OU Medical Center in stable condition with arm and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Wilkinson was driving a Freightliner box truck southbound on Oklahoma 132 at 10:10 a.m. when he went left of center, overcorrected and went off the right side of the highway, Trooper Darrin Lancaster reported. The truck came back onto the roadway before rolling a one-fourth time, landing on the driver’s side at the intersection with Comanche Road, about 5 miles southeast of Nash. Wilkinson, who was wearing a seat belt, was pinned inside for about one hour and 20 minutes before being freed by Nash firefighters using the Jaws of Life tool.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the roadway was closed for just over three hours due to the extrication, investigation and removal of the truck and debris from the roadway.
Lancaster reported an improper use of the lane as the cause of the wreck.