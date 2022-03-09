ALTUS — An Altus man is in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Tuesday night crash with a tractor-trailer rig in Jackson County blamed on sunblindness.
Bartolo V. Martinez, 39, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Martinez was traveling westbound on U.S. 62 in his Toyota Tundra behind an International semi driven by Hernandez J. Sancheaz around 6:20 p.m. When the large rig slowed to make a right-hand turn onto a Jackson County road, the Toyota struck the rig about 2 miles west of Altus.
Trooper Justin Wheeler reported Martinez was blinded by the sun.
Sancheaz, 54, of Altus, was not injured.
The trooper blamed following too close for the traffic conditions as the cause of the wreck.