ELGIN — Volunteers from groups and organizations around across Oklahoma are set to honor veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day.
Dozens of volunteers were on hand at Fort Sill National Cemetery Thursday morning to unload a truck packed with more than 3,700 wreaths destined for veteran headstones around Southwest Oklahoma.
“The wreaths serve as symbols of remembrance to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Dale Scott, Comanche County coordinator. “It’s important to do this because there are so many veterans that have served before us, and we need to make sure and remember and honor them for the sacrifices that they made for this country and our people.”
Pat Powell, president of America’s Veteran Supporters, said many of her organization’s members are interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery, so placing wreaths there hold a special meaning for her.
“It means a lot to me, because I’ve been a volunteer here since the cemetery opened in 2001,” Fountain said “I see a lot of people come here and I’ve seen a lot of people laid to rest here, a lot of them are members of America’s Veteran Supporters and it helps me feel good to be able to place a wreath on their graveside showing we remember them.”
This will be the 10th year of the program at the Fort Sill National Cemetery since Wreaths Across America was officially founded in 2007. The cemetery is set to receive 1,000 of the more than 3,700 wreaths, with the remainder going to the Fort Sill Post Cemetery and other places where veterans are interred.
“While we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, our servicemen and women sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year, to preserve our freedoms,” the non-profit organization says on its website. “And in many homes across the U.S., every day there is an empty seat for one who is serving, or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. That is why our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach lasts all year long, far beyond the single day in December when we coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies. All throughout the year, Wreaths Across America works in a number of ways to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget—we will never forget.”
The wreaths are purchased by individual donors and groups to be placed by volunteers annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. Wreaths Across America’s annual pilgrimage from Harrington, Maine to Arlington National Cemetery has become known as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way to remind people how important it is to remember, honor and teach. At exactly noon in Arlington a wreath will be placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, signaling the start of ceremony. At the same time across the nation, wreaths will be placed on headstones of veterans, said Scott.
Transporting the wreaths from Maine to their destinations requires volunteers also. Air Force veteran Rowdy Butler of Freymiller Trucking in Oklahoma City has been volunteering to transport Oklahoma’s wreaths for seven years. Butler said his company donates three trucks and he volunteers to drive one of them.
Butler said he was inspired to donate his time delivering the wreaths because of his status as a veteran but also out of a sense of patriotic duty to his fellow soldiers buried at the Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Dale Scott said not every grave received a wreath this year. He said there are over 4,000 graves in the cemetery, so it is a a challenge to find enough sponsors. But, he said they make sure to cover each grave a least once through a yearly rotation, so every veteran is honored.
The wreaths remain up for five weeks, and then volunteers remove them on Saturday of the four-day weekend memorializing Dr. Martin Luther King.
There will be a limited number of Wreaths Across America wreaths available for purchase from America’s Veteran Supporters on site at Fort Sill National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday December 19.
The distribution point will be located in the cemetery’s Section 2, and each wreath costs $15.00. Exact change is preferred, but personal checks will be accepted.