Shot three times Tuesday, a Lawton man is now facing drug trafficking charges upon his release from the hospital.
When officers responded to the overnight shooting call at 2802 NE 9th, they found the man suffering from three gunshot wounds, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in recovery. He said the man has been less than cooperative with the investigation into the shooting.
Officers searched the crime scene and found where the shooting happened, Grubbs said. Where that site is has not been clarified.
What was revealed to police was a large quantity of drugs in the man’s apartment, Grubbs said. Officers remained at the scene to secure it and detectives were brought in. All awaited a search warrant before moving forward.
with warrant with hand, the LPD Special Operations and Criminal Investigation Division made the search. They were tasked with finding evidence to assist with the shooting investigation.
They were also warranted to collect a trove of illegal drugs found at the scene, Grubbs said.
“The narcotics consisted of over 600 fentanyl pills, 62 grams of cocaine, 116 grams of PCP, 397 grams of marijuana, and 51 Oxycodone pills all recovered from the apartment,” he said. “A stolen handgun was also recovered along with $6,500 in cash.”
Detectives estimated the amount of drugs and money recovered at around $41,400.
Grubbs said the department is sending forward 10 separate allegations related to drug trafficking to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.