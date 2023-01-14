After a wily store clerk locked her inside, police arrested a Lawton woman for the attempted robbery of a liquor store.
After a wily store clerk locked her inside, police arrested a Lawton woman for the attempted robbery of a liquor store.
Now she’s locked up in jail on $50,000 bond.
Haylee Elizabeth Turkelson, 24, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with attempted first-degree robbery, records indicate. She’s facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Turkelson was arrested Monday after police found her locked inside Bootleggers Liquor Boutique, 1303 SW 30th. A store clerk said she locked Turkelson inside due to her trying to rob the store, the probable cause affidavit states.
Lawton Police Sgt. Chris Puetz stated he saw Turkelson inside talking on a cellphone and several small liquor bottles scattered on the floor along with a black bag with money inside it, the affidavit states. The cash register was open and money scattered.
The clerk said Turkelson, who was wearing a mask, brought several items up to the register as if to buy them, then placed a note advising she had a gun, would shoot it and was robbing the store, according to the affidavit. Instead, the clerk fled the building, locking the door behind her and the would-be robber inside.
Turkelson was arrested. Puetz stated she didn’t have a gun. The balled up note handed to the clerk was found crumpled and on the ground along with the black mask, the affidavit states. The money in the bag and scattered in the store was $101.
Turkelson, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 14 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.