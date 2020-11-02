ALTUS — Western Oklahoma State College has announced that it will waive the ACT/SAT requirements for first-year applicants who meet requirements.
"We are so pleased schools are being allowed to take this step to eliminate one of the many hurdles the students have faced since the beginning of COVID,” said Lana Scott, director of admissions and registrar. “We feel the students have enough struggles and barriers navigating college without worrying about how they are going to sit for the ACT/SAT.”
When applying for admission, students will have the option to apply without a test score, indicating they were unable to take the ACT or SAT due to COVID-19. Students can then apply with only a high school transcript and will be required to take placement tests through the testing center.
For more information, visit wosc.edu.