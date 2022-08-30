ALTUS — WOSC Community Chorus will present a Director’s Choice Concert in honor of long time choral music educator and director Ken Cox.
Rehearsals begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 for the Oct. 23 concert. Sessions will be held in the Western Oklahoma State College Choir Room, located in the Fine Arts Center on campus, 2801 N. Main, Altus. Rehearsals will be each Monday — Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 2, 10, 17 — until the 3 p.m. Oct. 23 concert. That concert will be held in Western’s Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Auditorium.
The Director’s Choice represents the leadership of five choral directors in the Altus community. Each director selected two choral arrangements, and will teach and work with the chorus to prepare for the concert event. Bringing the rehearsals and concert event together is Nancy Cox, Larry Duffy, Brent Logan, Donna Tucker and Nick Young. Clark Huey will be serving as the piano accompanist, and Ken Cox will direct the last selection at the concert.
The WOSC Community Chorus is open to all singers in Southwest Oklahoma. The WOSC Community Chorus Director’s Choice event free and open to the public. It is sponsored and funded by the Friends of WOSC Performing Arts.