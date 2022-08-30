ALTUS — WOSC Community Chorus will present a Director’s Choice Concert in honor of long time choral music educator and director Ken Cox.

Rehearsals begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 for the Oct. 23 concert. Sessions will be held in the Western Oklahoma State College Choir Room, located in the Fine Arts Center on campus, 2801 N. Main, Altus. Rehearsals will be each Monday — Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 2, 10, 17 — until the 3 p.m. Oct. 23 concert. That concert will be held in Western’s Herschal H. Crow Fine Arts Auditorium.

Recommended for you