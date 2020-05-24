ALTUS — The U.S. Department of Education announced Western Oklahoma State College is included in the expansion of the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative to provide need-based Pell grants to people in state and federal prisons.
Currently, there are 63 colleges that teach in 26 states participating in Second Chance Pell; this second cohort of 67 new schools will bring the total to 130 colleges in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
“At Western, we believe education changes lives,” said Terri Pearson, Western Vice President for Student Support Services. “Retooling with a college education is a great opportunity for a second chance at a better lifestyle. Communities, families, and individuals all benefit, when our citizens are able to recover from a history of poor choices. We are excited about our role in this recovery-retooling process.”
The Vera Institute of Justice has been providing technical assistance to the participating colleges and corrections departments since the initiative’s inception in 2016, working to ensure that the programs provide quality higher education in prison and post-release.
“Western has a long history of working with the former Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite and recently with North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre,” said Chad Wiginton, Western president. “I have had the pleasure of visiting NFCC several times and have seen firsthand the passion these men have for learning and their dedication to earning a degree. Education provides them hope while serving their time but ultimately gives them a valuable tool they can use when transitioning back to society.”