ALTUS – Western Oklahoma State College has released a plan when classes resume for the fall semester that starts Aug. 17.
Incorporating feedback from the Center for Disease Control, Oklahoma Department of Health, and Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, Western has drafted a working plan for the fall 2020 semester that will allow the college to resume face-to-face classes with physical distancing while also offering alternative delivery for students who may not be comfortable returning for face-to-face instruction. This plan is designed to provide students flexibility to continue the pursuit of their degree in a way that promotes confidence, health and safety.
• To remain in compliance with the City of Altus, facial coverings (masks, shields, bandanas, scarves, etc.) will be required while in all campus buildings;
• Class limits have been decreased based on classroom square footage to allow for the recommended 6 feet of social distancing;
• Occupancy levels in the cafeteria and recreation areas such as Pioneer Point will be adjusted to adhere to social distancing guidelines;
• Many classes that are being offered face-to-face will also have an extended classroom with virtual seats. Students who enroll in this section will join remotely at the scheduled class time via Zoom. There is no additional fee for those who enroll for a seat in the extended classroom;
• Western continues to offer fully-developed 100 percent online classes that provide additional flexibility and convenience for accessing course work at times that are ideal for the student;
• Residential students will return to campus following protocol developed by campus administration and Oklahoma Department of Health staff. Students will be checked into college housing in shifts of small groups. They will receive health and safety related information and be tested for COVID-19. Students who test positive will be quarantined following CDC guidelines. Students who room with or have been in close contact to a student who tests positive may also be quarantined as deemed appropriate by the Oklahoma Department of Health;
• College facilities will once again be available for community events and gatherings with limited capacity based upon social distancing guidelines;
• The Wellness Center will be fully operational on Aug. 3. Staff and patrons will be trained on proper sanitizing procedures.