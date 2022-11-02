OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, said he is exploring new legislation to stem the rising tide of organized theft from retail stores.
The issue was addressed during an interim study hosted last week before before the House Judiciary, Criminal Committee, which Worthen chairs.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka told the committee that since the increase in the minimum amount of property that must be stolen for a charge to be considered a felony, his district has seen a “dramatic increase” in petty larceny. The cap had been $500; it was raised to $1,000 in 2016.
Cabelka said petty larceny cases carry a $500 fine and a sentence of 30 days in jail.
“I believe because the punishment is so minimal, we continue to see it happen over and over and over again,” he said.
Cabelka said many defendants aim to keep the total cost of the items they’re stealing under $1,000 so if they were caught, they would face a misdemeanor rather than a felony.
Detective Jason Miller with the Oklahoma City Police Department said his department’s Organized Retail Crime Unit was created in 2017 in response to a “significant uptick” in retail crime. He said the unit recovered more than $2 million worth of property stolen from retailers and filed more than 175 charges last year.
Miller said people travel from out-of-state to commit retail theft because they consider the risk of being caught “very light” due to “how lenient” Oklahoma’s law is.
“Organized retail theft is costing Oklahoma’s business owners thousands of dollars, which drives the prices up for other consumers, a problem which touches all of us,” said Worthen, a former prosecutor. “When a punishment is so light that it’s worth the risk of getting caught, it puts Oklahomans in danger and costs taxpayer dollars to pursue these cases. I hope that we will soon consider changes that will benefit our law enforcement officers and business owners as well.”