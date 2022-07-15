DUNCAN — It’s a Thursday afternoon in mid-July, the temperature outside is 103 degrees, and Destiny Rouvier is running a garage sale.
The World’s Largest Garage Sale, one of Duncan’s most popular yearly events, doesn’t technically begin until today, but Rouvier is getting a head start.
“We’ll probably shut down around 2:30 on Saturday,” Rouvier said. “It’s so hot.”
Mid-July in Oklahoma might seem like a strange time and place to hold an outdoor shopping event, but Duncan Chamber of Commerce President Chris Deal said that while attempts have been made to hold it other times in the past, July has proved to be the best.
“We’ve tried it at other times a few years,” Deal said. “It was always either nearly the same temperature, or school was already back in when we held it, so we decided to keep it at this time.”
The World’s Largest Garage sale is a planned event, with a set time and organization from the Chamber of Commerce, but it’s not exactly coordinated, according to Deal.
“It’s totally organic, so it’s hard to know how many garage sales we will have during the event,” Deal said. “But if you drive around Duncan, you’ll see we already have them all over town.”
The event started in 1985, when Duncan was experiencing an economic downturn, according to Deal. Now, the event has grown into one of the best attended in Duncan every year.
“There’ll be more traffic than usual in Duncan this week,” Deal said. “You’ll see license plates from all the states around Oklahoma in town this weekend.”
The event also helped shape Duncan’s modern downtown, helping popularize antique shopping in Duncan, and leading directly to the opening of Duncan’s several permanent shops for antiquing.
“A lot of people in the early days of the sale sold a lot of antiques there,” Deal said. “And they started to see there was a big market here for that sort of thing.”
Apart from garage sales, various businesses in Duncan will offer deals and bring down prices for the weekend event.
The sales will happen at various times and in various places today and Saturday. Some sellers will likely shut down early due to heat, so for best chances at finding a sale, it’s best to get out early, and bring along some water.