When you looked to the sky above the Lawton-Fort Sill Municipal Airport Wednesday morning, if you were lucky, you bore witness to some history soaring high above.
Three World War II veterans from the Lawton VA Center were in for the ride of their lives as part of Dream Flights provided by the Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation, a non-profit organization with 75 volunteers.
J.B. Shaw, 93; Odie Marsh, 95; and Esley Trammell, 97; were selected to take rides in a 1940-model Army PT-17 bi-plane. It’s part of a program put on by the Ageless Aviation Dream Foundation.
Pilot Marcus Smith said the organization has six bi-planes in its fleet. This year, 300 cities are being visited and, so far, over 500 veterans have had the opportunity to take flight.
“This year, we decided to honor our World War II vets,” he said. “It’s an effort to honor our greatest generation.”
Many people on hand for the occasion, including the Lawton firefighters there on standby, gathered with the veterans for a group photo before the adventure began.
Have you ever seen three near-centenarians smile like they were 6?
If you were on the tarmac outside a hanger at the airfield Wednesday morning, you have now.
It was time for the flights to begin. When asked who was ready for their 15- to 20-minute flight through the skies, Shaw piped up first:
“I’m the youngest!”
With that, Shaw wheeled his scooter to the waiting stepladder that would lift him to the plane’s wing. Smith was there to help him the rest of the way. The tenacity of a veteran came through as the 93-year-old soldier made his way to his place and pulled himself up and into his seat as co-pilot.
He said he’d been on planes before but nothing like this.
As Smith helped Shaw into his old-style helmet, the pilot asked him, “How do you feel?”
“I’ll tell you when I get back,” Shaw replied.
As they readied to pull out and take their route to the runway, the pilot told Shaw the best way to communicate while up in the air:
“If you’re having fun, give me the thumbs up.”
Shaw’s thumb extended immediately. And with that, they were off.
While awaiting the plane to make its take-off, Marsh showed excitement with his turn coming soon. He’d just missed combat in the Pacific Theater as part of the Navy’s amphibious corps. He was on shore in Nagasaki, Japan, two weeks after the atomic bomb fell.
“Tell everybody I might be radioactive,” he said before breaking into laughter.
Marsh said he couldn’t help but be excited at Wednesday’s opportunity. It would be a first for his lifetime.
“I’ve never rode in a plane in my life,” he said.
It was a heck of a ride for his first. The 1940-model Army PT-17, or Boeing Stearman PT-17, was considered easy to fly and offered forgiveness to new pilots. There were more than 10,000 Stearman’s built by the end of 1945 and around 1,000 still flying worldwide.
The eldest of the veterans was Trammell. Underneath the bill of his pristine World War II veterans cap were eyes that glistened and shined as the yellow and blue plane flew toward him overhead. He said he’d been drafted into the Army at Fort Sill and did his basic training at Fort Polk, La.
Trammell saw things in his service to follow in the war. But the sight of the plane he would soon be lifted into the clouds by offered joy. When asked if he was excited, his response was matched by his expression:
“Yes, I am.”
Carol D. Porch of local VFW Post 5263 and a former state commander, said the men’s joy was exactly why co-sponsoring this event was intended. Especially as these World War II vets are being lost almost daily.
“It’s an honor to be able to let the World War II vets experience this,” she said. “It’s a public service of the service community to support and cherish these World War II vets.”
When the plane made its return with a beaming Shaw in the front seat, his first response answered everything you wanted to know about the flight.
“I wanted to keep going,” he said. “It was amazing.”
Once back on earth, Shaw was the first of the three to sign the rear tail-rudder of the plane. It already bears the names of American heroes who’d ridden in wonder before.
Immediately after, a young boy’s excitement sprang from Marsh in hopes it was his turn next:
“Is the youngest up?”
