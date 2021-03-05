During the first world war, soldiers in the trenches would often sing songs to keep themselves entertained.
One of the songs they sang, at least apocryphally, was sung to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne” and went something like this: “we’re here because, we’re here because, we’re here because, we’re here.”
It’s a circular lament, one used to reflect the forgotten feeling many soldiers felt during the war — a war that killed 40 million. A war that Ivan L. Brady, whose family hailed from the Lawton area in the early 1900s, escaped with his life.
But death is never more than a breath away from any soldier, be they on the battlefield or on the train home. Brady contracted tuberculosis during his time in the service, and four short years after the war’s end he died in the University Hospital in Oklahoma City while under government care.
According to the March 10, 1922, edition of The Lawton Constitution, Brady’s body was carried back to Lawton by train, where he lay in repose at St. Clare’s for 24 hours before being buried at Mt. Scott Cemetery near his mother.
And there he rested, forgotten for nearly 100 years, until an afternoon detour took Melanie Jackson and her children past the overgrown graveyard.
“One of the kids asked me to stop and I just thought, ‘what in the world am I stopping for,’” Jackson said.
Jackson’s eagle-eyed children had spotted a lone headstone surrounded by waist-high grass in a field. Jackson pulled over to the side of McClung Road, northeast of Lake Lawtonka, and she and her family got out and walked through the abandoned cemetery.
At the time, Jackson had been doing her own research into local graves, looking for the location of her grandmother’s burial plot. But this place, identified only by the ancient, rusting sign as “Mt. Scott Cemetery,” hadn’t shown up in any of her investigations.
So she started looking into it. Jackson spent countless hours at Lawton Public Library searching for any information she could find on the old cemetery. After reaching out to the Comanche County Assessor’s office, she learned the land was owned by Mt. Scott Baptist Church Inc.
There was just one problem: there was no Mt. Scott Baptist Church.
“The Baptist Association up in Oklahoma City, they have absolutely no records of this church,” Jackson said. “I had to go through Oklahoma Baptist University. The church itself was started in 1902, but the last time they show any records was 1926.”
Jackson has found no evidence that the church currently exists in any capacity. According to the information she received from the assessor’s office, the land has not been taxed since at least 2008, which is as far back as the records she received extend.
With little to go on, Jackson turned to newspaper archives, which is when she came across the article in The Constitution from 1922 about Ivan L. Brady and his burial in the cemetery.
“My grandfather was a soldier,” Jackson said. “I’m not just going to leave that soldier out here undone.”
She started cleaning the dilapidated graveyard little by little. Clearing away brush, placing flags — orange for sinkholes, green for grave markers — working to restore Mt. Scott cemetery to its former glory.
“There is a list at the library that says this cemetery has 14 headstones. So far, I’m at 101 flags,” Jackson said.
Not long after the project began, she came across what she believes to be the place where Brady is buried. A simple grave marked only by a stone. With little in the way of historical documentation, she has been relying on the kindness of strangers who stop by when she’s out in the field clearing brush.
“Talking to some of the old-timers that have stopped by I’ve learned a lot of the names, and that the soldier is buried here next to his mom,” Jackson said. “The farmer that lives next door has been there for 20 years. He told me he’s walked by it a few times but never really been into it. He’s never seen it mowed or anything.”
Once she found Brady’s resting place, she knew what she had to do next.
“I want to get that soldier a headstone. Not just a plain one. I want the military to recognize that there is a forgotten soldier from World War I here. He deserves that,” Jackson said.
So far, she has made little headway in her fight to get Brady’s burial place recognized. She is waiting to hear back from the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“I checked with Mortuary Affairs on post, but they said their records don’t go back that far,” Jackson said. “They say that I’d need next of kin … there’s not really any next of kin, and as old as the records are, they’d be hard to come by.”
That twist on “Auld Lang Syne,” the one that soldiers sang in the trenches, doesn’t use the actual lyrics, the ones that pose the question, “should old acquaintance be forgot?” Lyrics that carry a melancholy reflection on the passing of time.
Time had all but forgotten about Ivan L. Brady; its passing had reduced his memory to a few inches in an old newspaper. Jackson plans to remedy this, but she’s going to need a little help.
“The biggest challenge is trying not to disrespect the cemetery in anyway,” Jackson said. “You can’t tell where all of the headstones are. Some of them could be two inches under the dirt. So we don’t mow. Everything is weed-eated. And once we get the weeds knocked down, we come out here and hand rake everything.”
Right now, the two things that Jackson needs most are manpower and a chainsaw to get rid of some of the larger trees and brush.
“People and a chainsaw. People are welcome to get a hold of me on Facebook, my email or my cellphone number,” Jackson said. “I can use all the help I can get out here.”
Jackson can be reached by phone at (405) 684-1733 or via email at jackphvfd3@gmail.com.